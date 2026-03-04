Q1 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Raised by Zacks Research

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KGC. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,960,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,682,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,887,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,345,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,120,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,133,463,000 after purchasing an additional 707,498 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,146,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $820,969,000 after buying an additional 1,326,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $389,025,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Kinross Gold News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported stronger cash flow and announced a dividend increase, highlighting improved free cash generation and returning capital to shareholders. This is a fundamental positive that supports the stock long term. Kinross record cash flow & dividend

Company reported stronger cash flow and announced a dividend increase, highlighting improved free cash generation and returning capital to shareholders. This is a fundamental positive that supports the stock long term. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased near‑term EPS estimates (Q3 2026/Q3 2027) and published FY2028 outlook, indicating analysts see better earnings trajectory ahead even though the firm rates KGC a “Hold.” Upward estimate revisions are supportive for the stock. Zacks EPS revisions

Zacks increased near‑term EPS estimates (Q3 2026/Q3 2027) and published FY2028 outlook, indicating analysts see better earnings trajectory ahead even though the firm rates KGC a “Hold.” Upward estimate revisions are supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Kinross Brazil selected ISNetworld to standardize contractor management — a small but constructive operational move that should help improve safety, compliance and cost controls at Brazilian operations. Kinross Brazil selects ISNetworld

Kinross Brazil selected ISNetworld to standardize contractor management — a small but constructive operational move that should help improve safety, compliance and cost controls at Brazilian operations. Neutral Sentiment: TD Securities lowered its price target from $43 to $42 but kept a “Buy” rating — a modestly negative signal (target trimmed) offset by an unchanged buying view and a cited ~25% upside from the then‑price. This mixed action can pressure the stock short term while still implying upside. TD Securities target cut

TD Securities lowered its price target from $43 to $42 but kept a “Buy” rating — a modestly negative signal (target trimmed) offset by an unchanged buying view and a cited ~25% upside from the then‑price. This mixed action can pressure the stock short term while still implying upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street Zen changed its rating to “Buy” (coverage note), which is not a strong bullish consensus shift and likely had limited impact relative to larger broker notes. Wall Street Zen rating

Wall Street Zen changed its rating to “Buy” (coverage note), which is not a strong bullish consensus shift and likely had limited impact relative to larger broker notes. Neutral Sentiment: One listed item (JungKwanJang / Korea Ginseng Corporation) is unrelated to Kinross Gold and has no material relevance to KGC equity performance. Unrelated Korea Ginseng item

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.