Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $202,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,751,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,798,000 after buying an additional 717,834 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 96.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $2,517,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna set a $105.00 price objective on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,441,209.74. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

