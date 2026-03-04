ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,082,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,217,284 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $28.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth about $191,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

