ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,082,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 4,217,284 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $28.69.
More ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East supply disruptions and attacks have tightened physical flows and lifted crude risk premia, pushing futures higher — a direct driver for a leveraged WTI ETF like UCO. Oil rises over $1 as Iran crisis disrupts Middle East supply
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its average Brent price forecasts for Q1 and full-year 2026 citing escalation and near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz — higher analyst price decks support continued upside for oil-linked ETFs. UBS raises average Brent price forecasts for first quarter, full year 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and macro commentary points to continued upside (some analysts now flag a potential move toward $100/bbl if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed), which amplifies momentum for UCO. Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: Strait of Hormuz Risk – Is a $100 Oil Spike Imminent?
- Positive Sentiment: Market positioning and record volumes in energy futures/options show investors are actively buying oil exposure — this boosts short-term liquidity and can magnify moves in a 2x ETF. Investors, US crude producers scramble to lock in oil price spike
- Neutral Sentiment: Shipping disruption and rising tanker rates (plus insurers dropping war-risk cover) raise transport costs and complicate flows; this supports prices but also increases market frictions and volatility. Oil supertanker rates hit all-time high as insurers drop war risk protection in the Middle East
- Neutral Sentiment: UCO-specific coverage and cautionary notes remind investors this ETF is 2x daily WTI exposure — gains (or losses) can be amplified and are path-dependent. Iranian Strikes on Qatar Sent Oil Surging 8% and USO Along With It
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. officials (Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others) said markets are well supplied and pledged policy measures (insurance, naval escorts, other announcements) to keep Gulf trade moving — those assurances have calmed oil sellers and capped near-term upside. US Treasury Secretary Bessent says oil market well supplied amid Iran war
- Negative Sentiment: After U.S. assurances, front-month crude briefly retreated, showing how policy moves and security commitments can quickly reduce the conflict risk premium that was driving UCO higher. U.S. crude oil retreats for the first session since Iran war began as Bessent pledges support
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- This coin has everything going for it
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.