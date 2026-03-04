Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Up 40.6% in February

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 322,954 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 29th total of 229,635 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 233,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPDN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 7.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Professional Diversity Network worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) is a provider of online career marketplace platforms designed to connect underrepresented talent with employment opportunities across various industries. Through its flagship PDN network, the company facilitates targeted recruiting solutions for organizations seeking to build more diverse and inclusive workforces. Its services include employer-branded career sites, targeted job advertising and custom recruitment campaigns tailored to attract diverse candidates, including women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ professionals.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a series of specialty job boards and career networks, each focused on specific demographic segments.

