ProAssurance Corporation $PRA Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.47% of ProAssurance worth $129,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,956,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,504,000 after buying an additional 638,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,915,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 399,194 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ProAssurance by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,491,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,041,000 after purchasing an additional 969,833 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 952,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 403,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 1,310.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 939,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after buying an additional 872,808 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. ProAssurance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.60. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of $269.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The company focuses primarily on professional liability coverage for healthcare providers, including physicians, surgeons, dentists and allied health professionals. ProAssurance operates through a group of insurance subsidiaries that underwrite both occurrence- and claims-made policies tailored to the unique risks faced by the medical community.

In addition to professional liability insurance, ProAssurance offers a suite of complementary property and casualty products, such as general liability, workers’ compensation, property and inland marine, and umbrella coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.