Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:AURE) Posts Earnings Results

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:AURE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Prestige Wealth stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Prestige Wealth has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Prestige Wealth in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Through our subsidiaries, we are a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, with the majority of our subsidiaries’ operations in Hong Kong. Our subsidiaries assist their clients in identifying and purchasing well matched wealth management products and global asset management products. Our subsidiaries’ clients for both wealth management and asset management services are primarily high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia, and a majority of our subsidiaries’ clients reside in mainland China or Hong Kong.

