Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,337 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 29th total of 117,003 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Powell Max Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PMAX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 9,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,986. Powell Max has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Powell Max in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Powell Max Company Profile

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

