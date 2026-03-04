Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. $RJET

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RJET – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,878 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 3.89% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJET. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

RJET stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mesa Air Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc is a regional airline holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company provides feeder air transportation services under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers in the United States, operating as an affiliate of American Airlines and United Airlines. Mesa Air Group’s operations are conducted through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Mesa Airlines and Mokulele Airlines, which serve domestic markets on a scheduled basis.

Mesa Airlines is the company’s primary regional carrier.

