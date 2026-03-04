Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 280 and last traded at GBX 281, with a volume of 354073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.

Get Pinewood Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Down 3.3%

Insider Activity at Pinewood Technologies Group

The company has a market cap of £321.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 366.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider Jemima Bird bought 16,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 296 per share, with a total value of £49,997.36. Also, insider Brian Small purchased 6,600 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 per share, for a total transaction of £19,536. Insiders acquired a total of 67,071 shares of company stock valued at $20,350,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1981 – Origins

Pinewood was founded in 1981 after a Renault dealer in London grew frustrated with the lack of suitable systems to run his business. He assembled a small team of developers to build a better solution, marking the birth of Pinewood as a classic early-1980s tech startup.

1980s–1990s – Early Innovation

The team created one of the UK’s first Sales and Dealer Management Systems (DMS), soon partnering with brands like Saab, Lloyds Bowmaker, and a growing dealer group that became Pendragon PLC.

As Pendragon expanded, it acquired Pinewood to develop a multi-brand DMS capable of supporting large-scale dealership operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.