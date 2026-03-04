PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.6%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund’s assets are allocated across a range of fixed income sectors, including corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt, and other income-producing instruments, both in the U.S. and international markets.

The fund employs a flexible investment approach designed by PIMCO’s portfolio management team, incorporating the use of leverage and derivatives to enhance yield and manage duration risk.

