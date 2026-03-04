PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

PCN opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PCN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital and, secondarily, achieving long-term growth of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund provides investors with actively managed exposure to global fixed-income markets through a pooled vehicle structure that can trade at premiums or discounts to net asset value.

The fund pursues its income objective by investing primarily in U.S.

