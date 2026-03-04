Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,263 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $27,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 120,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 124.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 408,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.5% in the third quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 416,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 1.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -603.85%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Desjardins raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

