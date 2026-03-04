Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $159.88 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,147,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317,363 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $159,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,884,826,000 after buying an additional 510,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,543,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,210,000 after buying an additional 2,559,104 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,498,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,512,000 after buying an additional 150,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,850,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,388 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $89.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.