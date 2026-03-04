Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $54,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $98.97 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

