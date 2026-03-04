Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $110,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 237.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $46,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $65.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 23.04%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

