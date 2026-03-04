Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478,578 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $632,238,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 814.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,399,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,251 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,638,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,336,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,226 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.18%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a multinational insurance and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in the late 19th century as The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Manulife provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life and health insurance, retirement and pension solutions, wealth and asset management, and group benefits.

In wealth and asset management, Manulife operates through Manulife Investment Management and offers mutual funds, segregated funds, institutional asset management, and retirement plan solutions.

