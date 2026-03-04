Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Piaggio & C. Stock Down 0.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.21.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. is a leading Italian manufacturer of two-wheel and light commercial vehicles, best known for its iconic Vespa scooter. Established in 1884 in Pontedera, Italy, Piaggio initially focused on ship fittings and locomotive parts before expanding into aircraft component manufacturing during the early 20th century. In the post-World War II era, the company introduced the Vespa scooter, which became synonymous with urban mobility and remains one of the world’s most recognized scooter brands.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of two-wheel vehicles, including scooters and motorcycles under the Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Derbi marques.

