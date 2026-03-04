Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 993,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,741,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $800.78 million, a P/E ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 319,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 80,804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

