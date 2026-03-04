Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Pegasystems by 124.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.9%

Pegasystems stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 14,405 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $833,617.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,907.27. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,205,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 44,394,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,216,135.08. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 108,405 shares of company stock worth $5,896,127 over the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

