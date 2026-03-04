PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 1703923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $16,833,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,583,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,493,274.86. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,635,879 shares of company stock worth $91,446,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 197.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in PBF Energy by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 235.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

