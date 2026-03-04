Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $6.75 by Analysts at UBS Group

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Paysafe from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paysafe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Paysafe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.81.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.07 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.Paysafe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.120-2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,384,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 897,103 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $3,476,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter valued at $3,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 197,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 507.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 196,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 164,210 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS (reported $0.46 vs. $0.36 expected); management hosted an investor call and provided supplemental materials that highlighted the quarter and outlook. Paysafe Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Updated FY‑2026 guidance was modestly above consensus on EPS (guidance 2.120–2.32 vs. consensus ~2.09); management reiterated revenue targets and plans to reduce net leverage through EBITDA growth. Paysafe FY-2026 Guidance (Investor Deck)
- Positive Sentiment: Operational metrics show digital momentum — Paysafe’s digital wallet users grew ~6% to 7.8 million in 4Q, supporting eCommerce and iGaming revenue exposure that management emphasized as a growth driver. Paysafe Digital Wallet Users Grow 6% to 7.8 Million in 4Q
- Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary picked up a constructive tone after the earnings/guidance release — a Seeking Alpha piece framed the 2026 outlook as stabilizing and highlighted plans to reduce leverage, which likely helped buying interest. Paysafe: 2026 Outlook Confirms The Sky Is Not Falling
- Neutral Sentiment: BTIG lowered its price target from $11 to $10 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence despite a trimmed target. PT Lowered to $10 at BTIG
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class actions and investor‑rights firm notices have been filed or announced (class period cited March 4, 2025–Nov 12, 2025); firms are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates and reminding investors of April 7, 2026 deadlines — these legal risks are a material overhang. Exchange Act Claims Filed Against Paysafe
- Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $10 to $9 and moved to “sector perform,” which may weigh on sentiment given the PT cut and lower analyst enthusiasm. Benzinga
Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.
Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.
