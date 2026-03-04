Paul Woolway Sells 15,884 Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul Woolway sold 15,884 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3%

SCHW stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.16. 8,257,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after buying an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after buying an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,720,000 after buying an additional 78,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

