Paul Paradis Sells 26,400 Shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,156,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 487,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,845,277.78. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sezzle Stock Down 3.1%

SEZL stock opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 8.57. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Sezzle had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,955,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 64.7% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 587,129 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,770,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sezzle by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Featured Stories

