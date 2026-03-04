Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,359 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 29th total of 35,154 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 221,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.
About Pan Pacific International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Pacific International
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.