Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,359 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 29th total of 35,154 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 221,367 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

