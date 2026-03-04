Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $12.48. Orion Group shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 147,274 shares changing hands.

Orion Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Orion Group this week:

Get Orion Group alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates — reported EPS of $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.05–0.06 and revenue of $233.2M vs. consensus ~$222M, signaling better-than-expected execution this quarter. MarketBeat Q4 results and call

Q4 results beat Street estimates — reported EPS of $0.08 vs. consensus ~$0.05–0.06 and revenue of $233.2M vs. consensus ~$222M, signaling better-than-expected execution this quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 guidance: EPS $0.36–$0.42 (vs. consensus ~$0.30) and revenue guidance $900M–$950M (vs. consensus ~$908M). The above‑consensus EPS range is the strongest near‑term catalyst. Company press release (guidance)

Management raised FY‑2026 guidance: EPS $0.36–$0.42 (vs. consensus ~$0.30) and revenue guidance $900M–$950M (vs. consensus ~$908M). The above‑consensus EPS range is the strongest near‑term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added ORN to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum and model‑driven buying from retail and quant funds. Zacks Rank update

Zacks added ORN to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum and model‑driven buying from retail and quant funds. Positive Sentiment: Balance‑sheet actions: completed a $120M refinancing that materially reduces borrowing costs and closed the acquisition of J.E., both of which should help cash flow and backlog growth going forward. Press release (refinancing & acquisition)

Balance‑sheet actions: completed a $120M refinancing that materially reduces borrowing costs and closed the acquisition of J.E., both of which should help cash flow and backlog growth going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts & coverage pieces provide deeper context on key metrics (backlog, book‑to‑bill, margins) to watch as guidance is digested; these writeups may influence short‑term sentiment. Zacks analysis of key metrics

Analysts & coverage pieces provide deeper context on key metrics (backlog, book‑to‑bill, margins) to watch as guidance is digested; these writeups may influence short‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains modest: net margin roughly 1.1%, ROE ~6.9%, and Q4 EPS is down from $0.16 a year ago — the company still faces thin margins and modest absolute earnings, which limit upside if backlog or margins weaken. Zacks: Q4 results & context

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Orion Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.42 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 790.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.