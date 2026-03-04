OpenLedger (OPEN) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One OpenLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenLedger has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenLedger has a total market capitalization of $31.44 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenLedger was first traded on September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq. The official message board for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz/blog. OpenLedger’s official website is www.openledger.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.14338482 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $6,427,325.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

