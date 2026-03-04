Open Loot Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.36 Million (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Open Loot has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Loot has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Loot token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Open Loot Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,958,824 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 781,958,824.11401463 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.01272055 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,518,112.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

