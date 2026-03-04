Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $778,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 653.06%.

Omnicom Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

