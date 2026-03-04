Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $142.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $126,179.56. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,292. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.04 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

