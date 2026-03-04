OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.3910, with a volume of 107289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.80 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske acquired 10,420 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,079,000 after acquiring an additional 304,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,713,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,977 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,240,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,473,000 after purchasing an additional 479,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OGE Energy by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after buying an additional 2,350,574 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

