NZS Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 88.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,668,000 after purchasing an additional 487,535 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $3,069,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.8%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $338.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 72.39%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

