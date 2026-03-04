NZS Capital LLC Purchases 3,299 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

NZS Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 394.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike’s CEO said demand for the Falcon platform is “elevated” in the AI era and management gave an upbeat earnings outlook, signaling confidence in subscription growth and enterprise spending on cybersecurity. Read More.

CrowdStrike’s CEO said demand for the Falcon platform is “elevated” in the AI era and management gave an upbeat earnings outlook, signaling confidence in subscription growth and enterprise spending on cybersecurity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4/FY26 results showed continued top-line strength: revenue roughly $1.31B (+~23% YoY) and management highlighted record milestones (ending ARR ~$5.25B and ~$1.01B net new ARR). The company reported adjusted EPS that topped consensus by a small margin. Those metrics reinforce subscription durability and ARR expansion. Read More.

Q4/FY26 results showed continued top-line strength: revenue roughly $1.31B (+~23% YoY) and management highlighted record milestones (ending ARR ~$5.25B and ~$1.01B net new ARR). The company reported adjusted EPS that topped consensus by a small margin. Those metrics reinforce subscription durability and ARR expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side shops updated coverage ahead of results (including upgrades/overweight calls and new coverage from Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler), which supports constructive analyst sentiment and helped intraday buying. Read More.

Multiple sell‑side shops updated coverage ahead of results (including upgrades/overweight calls and new coverage from Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler), which supports constructive analyst sentiment and helped intraday buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options-implied volatility signaled a large expected post‑earnings move (~8% swing), so price action may continue to be choppy even with a beat. Traders should expect elevated volatility around the release. Read More.

Options-implied volatility signaled a large expected post‑earnings move (~8% swing), so price action may continue to be choppy even with a beat. Traders should expect elevated volatility around the release. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage and data aggregators emphasize different accounting views (adjusted vs. GAAP): while non‑GAAP metrics looked solid, at least one third‑party summary highlighted weaker GAAP operating results and a year‑over‑year EPS decline on a GAAP basis — important for interpreting headline beats. Read More.

Some coverage and data aggregators emphasize different accounting views (adjusted vs. GAAP): while non‑GAAP metrics looked solid, at least one third‑party summary highlighted weaker GAAP operating results and a year‑over‑year EPS decline on a GAAP basis — important for interpreting headline beats. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing market concerns about AI‑driven disruption to cybersecurity incumbents have pressured CRWD shares in recent weeks; investors remain sensitive to any guidance that slows or fails to reaccelerate growth. Geopolitical risk and broader tech weakness also weighed on sentiment into the print. Read More.

Ongoing market concerns about AI‑driven disruption to cybersecurity incumbents have pressured CRWD shares in recent weeks; investors remain sensitive to any guidance that slows or fails to reaccelerate growth. Geopolitical risk and broader tech weakness also weighed on sentiment into the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quiver/third‑party data flagged heavy insider selling and notable institutional trimming in recent quarters — a potential governance/positioning signal that can add selling pressure if macro or guidance disappoints. Read More.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CRWD opened at $391.42 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of -310.65, a PEG ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.