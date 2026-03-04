NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $16.40. NSK shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 2,081 shares changing hands.

NSK Stock Down 11.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and sale of bearings, automotive components and precision machinery. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality rolling bearings, linear motion products and mechatronic systems used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses deep groove ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and thin-section bearings, along with automotive steering and driveline components.

