Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.380-2.380 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Norwegian Cruise Line’s conference call:

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

New CEO John Chidsey is prioritizing rapid operational fixes, a culture of accountability, streamlined organization and a renewed focus on revenue management and technology to drive a turnaround.

is prioritizing rapid operational fixes, a culture of accountability, streamlined organization and a renewed focus on revenue management and technology to drive a turnaround. The company beat expectations in Q4 (net yields +3.8%, Adjusted EBITDA $564M) and delivered FY2025 improvements (Adjusted EBITDA $2.73B, +11%; Adjusted EPS $2.11, +19%), driven by strong cost controls.

2026 guidance reflects near-term headwinds with full-year net yields expected to be approximately flat and Q1 down ~1.6%, attributed to premature capacity increases in the Caribbean and execution misalignment that also weighed on Europe and Alaska itineraries.

Management plans continued structural cost savings (>$300M target and sub-inflationary unit cost growth) while investing in assets and growth (Great Stirrup Cay enhancements, waterpark, and 17 ships on order through 2037), though deliveries will temporarily keep Net Leverage around ~5.2x.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 89,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS slightly beat estimates (reported $0.28 vs. ~$0.27 expected), showing underlying profitability improvement. Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 EPS slightly beat estimates (reported $0.28 vs. ~$0.27 expected), showing underlying profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo remains bullish with an “overweight” rating despite trimming its target to $32, signaling at least one major analyst still sees substantial upside. Benzinga

Wells Fargo remains bullish with an “overweight” rating despite trimming its target to $32, signaling at least one major analyst still sees substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Management’s FY‑2026 EPS guide ($2.38) is roughly in line with or a touch above some consensus figures, which provides a modest longer‑term earnings anchor despite weak near‑term guide.

Management’s FY‑2026 EPS guide ($2.38) is roughly in line with or a touch above some consensus figures, which provides a modest longer‑term earnings anchor despite weak near‑term guide. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity (≈49k calls) indicates speculative/bullish trading interest that could fuel volatility or a rebound if sentiment improves.

Unusually large call‑option activity (≈49k calls) indicates speculative/bullish trading interest that could fuel volatility or a rebound if sentiment improves. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its target to $22 and set an “equal weight” rating — a modest adjustment that leaves upside limited but not bearish. TickerReport

Barclays trimmed its target to $22 and set an “equal weight” rating — a modest adjustment that leaves upside limited but not bearish. Neutral Sentiment: Activist investor Elliott called for board changes after the print — activism can be a catalyst for governance/operational fixes, but often increases near‑term uncertainty. Elliott Management Statement

Activist investor Elliott called for board changes after the print — activism can be a catalyst for governance/operational fixes, but often increases near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates ($2.24B vs. ~$2.34B expected) and the Q1 guide was sharply below consensus (Q1 EPS guide $0.16 vs. ~$0.40 expected) — the weak short‑term outlook is the primary driver of selling pressure. Weak Earnings & Outlook

Revenue missed estimates ($2.24B vs. ~$2.34B expected) and the Q1 guide was sharply below consensus (Q1 EPS guide $0.16 vs. ~$0.40 expected) — the weak short‑term outlook is the primary driver of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Management cited “mistimed” Caribbean capacity increases and execution gaps in Europe/Alaska that will weigh on 2026 results — operational missteps raise concern over near‑term revenue and margins. Operational Missteps Coverage

Management cited “mistimed” Caribbean capacity increases and execution gaps in Europe/Alaska that will weigh on 2026 results — operational missteps raise concern over near‑term revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: Surging oil prices amid U.S.-Iran tensions increase fuel cost risk (only ~51% hedged for 2026), putting pressure on margins and travel demand; broader travel sector weakness is amplifying the selloff. Barron’s: Perfect Storm

Surging oil prices amid U.S.-Iran tensions increase fuel cost risk (only ~51% hedged for 2026), putting pressure on margins and travel demand; broader travel sector weakness is amplifying the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (JPMorgan to $19, Susquehanna to $20), signaling lowered near‑term expectations and adding selling pressure. Benzinga

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.