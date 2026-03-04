Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $5.9250, with a volume of 3694330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 742.86%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 883,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155,768 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited is a Bermuda-based shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company’s fleet is employed on the spot and period charter markets, transporting crude oil across major global trade routes. By focusing on commercially flexible employment strategies, Nordic American Tankers seeks to optimize vessel utilization and generate stable income for shareholders.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Nordic American Tankers maintains technical and commercial management arrangements through established ship-management partners.

