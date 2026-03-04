Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 187,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 886,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

