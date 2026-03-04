NiCE $NICE is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552,015 shares during the period. NiCE accounts for 5.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiCE were worth $123,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NiCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiCE by 65.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiCE by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. NiCE has a 1 year low of $94.65 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 20.78%.The firm had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NiCE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on NiCE from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

