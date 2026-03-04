Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.4286.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,950,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,598,000 after buying an additional 187,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,228 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXST stock opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $254.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.06%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

