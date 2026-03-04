Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.4286.
NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.5%
NXST stock opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $254.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.06%.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.
Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexstar Media Group
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.