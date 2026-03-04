Newmont Corporation $NEM Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,042,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Newmont worth $770,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Newmont by 4,090.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Newmont by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $136.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals: Newmont reported a large Q4 beat, record free cash flow and raised shareholder returns (dividend increase), which underpins longer-term investor support. Markets Seek Shelter as Gold Shines Brightest

Strong fundamentals: Newmont reported a large Q4 beat, record free cash flow and raised shareholder returns (dividend increase), which underpins longer-term investor support. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action: Citigroup bumped its price target to $150 and kept a “buy” stance, adding a material upside scenario for the stock. Citigroup Raises PT to $150

Bullish analyst action: Citigroup bumped its price target to $150 and kept a “buy” stance, adding a material upside scenario for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Upgrade tailwind: Sanford C. Bernstein recently upgraded Newmont, supporting investor demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Newmont Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Upgrade tailwind: Sanford C. Bernstein recently upgraded Newmont, supporting investor demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Positive Sentiment: Options activity: Unusually heavy call buying suggests some traders were positioned for further upside ahead of today’s moves (can amplify volatility). (No article link)

Options activity: Unusually heavy call buying suggests some traders were positioned for further upside ahead of today’s moves (can amplify volatility). (No article link) Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst trim: TD Securities trimmed its target slightly to $118 with a “hold” rating — a modest change that by itself is unlikely to cause a large move but adds to mixed signals. BayStreet.CA

Small analyst trim: TD Securities trimmed its target slightly to $118 with a “hold” rating — a modest change that by itself is unlikely to cause a large move but adds to mixed signals. Negative Sentiment: Gold pullback / sector profit-taking: Reports point to a retreat in bullion that triggered broad selling across gold miners and forced short-term profit-taking after a recent rally — the most direct driver of today’s decline. Newmont slides as gold pulls back

Gold pullback / sector profit-taking: Reports point to a retreat in bullion that triggered broad selling across gold miners and forced short-term profit-taking after a recent rally — the most direct driver of today’s decline. Negative Sentiment: Headline coverage of the drop: Market commentary (including The Motley Fool) highlights the sharp, short-term selling and frames the move as tied to shifting risk sentiment rather than company deterioration. Why Newmont Corporation Stock Just Dropped

Headline coverage of the drop: Market commentary (including The Motley Fool) highlights the sharp, short-term selling and frames the move as tied to shifting risk sentiment rather than company deterioration. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst views & institutional flows: Alongside upgrades, some firms (e.g., CIBC) have cut targets sharply and Quiver’s data shows sizeable institutional rebalancing and insider selling that can exacerbate downside on a weak metals tape. CIBC Cuts Newmont Price Target

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

