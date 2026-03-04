New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $347,728,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 729.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,763 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,983,000 after purchasing an additional 923,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.93, for a total value of $1,544,126.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,466,084.69. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $988,629.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 340,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,550,147.89. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,071 shares of company stock valued at $31,115,931. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

