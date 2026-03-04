NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CSHI Stock Holdings Boosted by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 3.5% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSHI. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

Shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $874.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.02.

About NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy. CSHI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

