Neena Patil Sells 55,600 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) EVP Neena Patil sold 55,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total value of $10,650,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,484.72. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JAZZ opened at $186.67 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,834,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $8,629,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

