NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.0649, but opened at $7.45. NatWest Group shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 1,740 shares traded.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

