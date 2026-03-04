National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NESR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial set a $21.00 price objective on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NESR

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 5.3%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,496,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,357 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.57%. National Energy Services Reunited’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

(Get Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company’s mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR’s service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.