Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 570,995 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 29th total of 662,768 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Myers Industries Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE MYE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. 73,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $812.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.