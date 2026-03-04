Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 570,995 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 29th total of 662,768 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Myers Industries Stock Up 1.0%
NYSE MYE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. 73,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $812.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.06.
Myers Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myers Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Myers Industries
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.
Myers operates primarily through two business segments.
