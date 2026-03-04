MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,200 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 29th total of 53,252 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,147 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSAIW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. MultiSensor AI has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

About MultiSensor AI

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Inc (NASDAQ: MSAIW) is a Canadian medical technology company specializing in AI-driven wearable sensors and software for remote patient monitoring. The firm develops multi-sensor devices designed to continuously capture biometric and electrophysiological data, enabling healthcare providers to detect and manage cardiovascular conditions such as atrial fibrillation. By integrating advanced signal-processing algorithms and machine learning models, the company aims to improve diagnostic accuracy and streamline the workflow of clinical teams.

The company’s flagship offering is a lightweight, adhesive patch equipped with multiple sensors, capable of recording electrocardiogram (ECG) signals alongside other physiological metrics over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.