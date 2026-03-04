Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,377,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,637,000 after buying an additional 1,468,075 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS slightly beat estimates (reported $0.28 vs. ~$0.27 expected), showing underlying profitability improvement. Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 EPS slightly beat estimates (reported $0.28 vs. ~$0.27 expected), showing underlying profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo remains bullish with an “overweight” rating despite trimming its target to $32, signaling at least one major analyst still sees substantial upside. Benzinga

Wells Fargo remains bullish with an “overweight” rating despite trimming its target to $32, signaling at least one major analyst still sees substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Management’s FY‑2026 EPS guide ($2.38) is roughly in line with or a touch above some consensus figures, which provides a modest longer‑term earnings anchor despite weak near‑term guide.

Management’s FY‑2026 EPS guide ($2.38) is roughly in line with or a touch above some consensus figures, which provides a modest longer‑term earnings anchor despite weak near‑term guide. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity (≈49k calls) indicates speculative/bullish trading interest that could fuel volatility or a rebound if sentiment improves.

Unusually large call‑option activity (≈49k calls) indicates speculative/bullish trading interest that could fuel volatility or a rebound if sentiment improves. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its target to $22 and set an “equal weight” rating — a modest adjustment that leaves upside limited but not bearish. TickerReport

Barclays trimmed its target to $22 and set an “equal weight” rating — a modest adjustment that leaves upside limited but not bearish. Neutral Sentiment: Activist investor Elliott called for board changes after the print — activism can be a catalyst for governance/operational fixes, but often increases near‑term uncertainty. Elliott Management Statement

Activist investor Elliott called for board changes after the print — activism can be a catalyst for governance/operational fixes, but often increases near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates ($2.24B vs. ~$2.34B expected) and the Q1 guide was sharply below consensus (Q1 EPS guide $0.16 vs. ~$0.40 expected) — the weak short‑term outlook is the primary driver of selling pressure. Weak Earnings & Outlook

Revenue missed estimates ($2.24B vs. ~$2.34B expected) and the Q1 guide was sharply below consensus (Q1 EPS guide $0.16 vs. ~$0.40 expected) — the weak short‑term outlook is the primary driver of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Management cited “mistimed” Caribbean capacity increases and execution gaps in Europe/Alaska that will weigh on 2026 results — operational missteps raise concern over near‑term revenue and margins. Operational Missteps Coverage

Management cited “mistimed” Caribbean capacity increases and execution gaps in Europe/Alaska that will weigh on 2026 results — operational missteps raise concern over near‑term revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: Surging oil prices amid U.S.-Iran tensions increase fuel cost risk (only ~51% hedged for 2026), putting pressure on margins and travel demand; broader travel sector weakness is amplifying the selloff. Barron’s: Perfect Storm

Surging oil prices amid U.S.-Iran tensions increase fuel cost risk (only ~51% hedged for 2026), putting pressure on margins and travel demand; broader travel sector weakness is amplifying the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (JPMorgan to $19, Susquehanna to $20), signaling lowered near‑term expectations and adding selling pressure. Benzinga

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

