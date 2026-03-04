Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 210 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.50.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGAM

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 3.5%

LON MGAM traded up GBX 7 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 208.50. 1,601,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,650. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 167 and a 52 week high of GBX 251.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.51. The company has a market cap of £575.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 15.90 EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.