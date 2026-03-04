Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,687,000 after purchasing an additional 556,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,193,000 after acquiring an additional 494,886 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,363,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,325 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $281.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.32 and a 200 day moving average of $261.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

