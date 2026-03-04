MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.82.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $252.73 on Monday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 209.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 42.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,014,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. MarketBeat: Buying Opportunity

Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. PR Newswire: Conference

Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Seeking Alpha: Reaction Overblown

Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Reuters: Guidance Reaction

Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Blockonomi: Exec Departures

Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Benzinga: PT Cuts Summary

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Negative Sentiment: Heavy trading volume and rapid price decline increase the chance of short‑term technical weakness and institutional selling, even if fundamentals remain intact. Investopedia: Market Reaction

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.